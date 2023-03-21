BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–A highly requested coffee shop opened its doors in Alum Bank Tuesday.

Rise and Grind Coffee and Eatery on Folmar Lane was a concept that owner Drew Barefoot started years ago. He received many comments from the community about there not being a higher-end coffee shop nearby and thought it was the right thing to do.

The shop includes a basic selection of coffee, espresso beverages, and baked goods. Then, to keep to the theme of the gyms next to the shop, they also offer protein shakes.

Barefoot said they plan to incorporate fruit drinks and smoothies later on. Additionally, they will add an array of food options, such as wraps and salads.

On top to that, Barefoot said he wanted to make the shop laid back and relaxing. He wanted to create an atmosphere for anyone to be able to complete regular activities.

“They wanted something a little bit higher quality, a little higher end. That’s what we tried to aim for,” Barefoot said. “The style itself inside is more laid back. We want people to come in, try our coffee, read the newspaper, or whatever it is. Do your homework as far as high school kids. For them to be able to sit here relax and enjoy the coffee. That’s the plan.”

Store hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. but Barefoot said they would extend hours as baristas get more comfortable.