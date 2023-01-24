CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members.

The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23.

“We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said.

Located at 106 E. Main Street in Millheim, the shop is opening in the former location of The Inglebean Cafe.

Ewaskiewicz said they hope the shop will bring new opportunities for community members to visit the downtown area.

“We have a lot of different things here and it provides a different experience,” Ewaskiewicz said. “It’s not the big restaurant, you know, it’s unique.”

The Meandering Mallard is currently open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The grand opening for the shop is on Saturday, January 28.