ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new ArtsAltoona coloring book is showcasing history, landmarks and businesses from all different parts of Blair County.

The 40-page Family Coloring Book features illustrations from different local artists for coloring for all ages and features pictures like the Horseshoe Curve, the Altoona Curve’s mascot Loco, Lakemont Park roller coaster Leap the Dips and more.

“We made suggestions like Baker Mansion and the Horseshoe Curve,” ArtsAltoona Vice President Kathy Muller said. “But also, we wanted some little things from around the area, and we actually have some Canoe Creek Park and some wildlife. It really is a nice representation of the area.”

The book costs $10, and you can get it at several local gift shops like the Baker Mansion Gift Shop and at upcoming markets like their Spring Art Market on April 15 and at the Blair Creators Festival on April 29, both at the ArtsAltoona Center.

Muller spearheaded the project and thought it would be a great fundraiser and educational opportunity for kids and parents alike to learn more about their county.

“Non-profits are struggling right now because of the pandemic and the non-profit world in general,” Muller said. “We thought this would be a great way to not only bring people together, but to showcase the local artists.”

Cory Geishauser, one of the artists featured, and Muller’s son, said it’s basically a business card for the artists, who all volunteered their work for the book.

“A lot of the artists who work in their art studios don’t get out much,” Geishauser said. “So if you’re ever looking to hire an artist to do a portrait or a logo, [whether it’s] a fine artist or a commercial artist, ArtsAltoona has this great outlet. It’s a big networking [opportunity] for the local artists.”

He used his baseball love and knowledge to draw a cartoon featuring Babe Ruth and Satchel Paige, who both played in Altoona at the old Cricket Field during their careers.

“When Babe Ruth came to town, he didn’t wear his Yankees gear,” Geishauser said. “He dawned on the Altoona Independence outfit. It was a big thing, and it was 100 years ago. It’s wild to even be talking about it.”

Each drawing has a sponsor on the bottom followed by a brief explanation or research notes. Muller said it was important to make sure each and every illustration was historically accurate, and both she and her son did their research.

“I talked to some local friends of mine who are historians as well as baseball fans,” Geishauser said. “Some of the best are the Curve ushers, because many of them are retired Pennsylvania Railroad workers.”

The ushers gave him suggestions like to put the railroad tracks in his baseball drawing. He also asked about Ruth and Paige’s uniforms, and they found out Ruth wore a plain hat without any logos or stitching on it.

The book’s drawings go in order in terms of location from north to south, starting in the Tyrone region and ending in the Roaring Spring/Martinsburg area.

The end features some blank pages where you can draw your own Blair County landmark or novelty and send it to lklevan@artsaltoona.org to be shared on their Facebook page.

Muller said ArtsAltoona started reaching out to artists in December, and they had until the end of January to submit their illustrations. Because the book could be no more than 40 pages, she said she had to limit submissions to three per artist.

Because of the longer process, Muller said there’s no talks about a second edition just yet, but it’s a possibility.