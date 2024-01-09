STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new conservation center could be coming to Centre County soon.

At their latest meeting, the Board of Commissioners signed a letter of support for ClearWater Conservancy‘s Community Conservation Center.

The organization is requesting Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) money that would help fund a hub for environmental education and community events in State College.

“Outside of the facility, demonstration areas for landowners will showcase best practices for conserving, protecting, restoring and stewarding a variety of properties,” County Administrator John Franek said at the meeting. “The property will also become a connectivity hub for pedestrian access, connecting communities via walking and biking routes.”

The regional hub would be built at 1601 Houserville Road, a former working farm property that currently has a historic farmhouse and a barn. Franek said the renovated space would provide office space, equipment storage and training areas.

“The project will repurpose and renovate the historic farm house and barn buildings and restore 10 acres of streamside and agricultural land to create a community hub for local conservation,” Franek said.

According to Franek, the RCAP match request for the county from ClearWater would be around $4,000,000. He said the organization already has over $3,000,000 in funds for the project.