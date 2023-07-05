STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center workers voted to approve a new contract on Friday.

“The past three years of the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on our healthcare system,” Adam Burget, a critical care nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center and vice president of the Mount Nittany chapter of SEIU Healthcare PA said. “This new agreement will help ensure the stability of our workforce moving forward with a 10.5% increase in wages for frontline caregivers over the next three years.”

According to SEIU Healthcare PA, the new contract was ratified by over 900 union healthcare workers.

“We also achieved pay upgrades for our registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and nursing assistants and maintained significant protections for our health insurance benefits, not to mention other improvements to employee benefits,” Burget said.

In addition to annual guaranteed raises, the new contract includes an immediate $3,000 signing bonus for new hires.

“Any way we can help care for our own caregivers really is important to us,” Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Trithart said. “Taking care of our own people is important to the leadership at Mount Nittany.”

Trithart said the contract also mentions a workplace safety committee used to collaborate on safety initiatives.

“We’re really grateful for the collaborative work with SEIU that helps Mount Nittany Health remain a top employer in the region and a community-governed health system,” Trithart said.