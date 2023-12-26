ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have emerged about an attempted robbery of Sheetz in Altoona after a criminal complaint was filed over the Christmas weekend.

James Clemens Jr., 44 (Blair County Prison)

James E. Clemens Jr., 44, was arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated assault after allegedly pulling a knife on a worker at Sheetz on Frankstown Road at around midnight on Dec. 21.

Clemens was accused of “playing friendly” with staff at Sheetz on Frankstown Road before pulling a knife on one worker and trying to get money from the cash register. According to the criminal complaint, he pulled a knife and walked back behind the registers.

The employee told police he backed away and Clemens concealed his knife and then left the store.

Before the attempted robbery, police said security footage showed a Cadillac Escalade canvassing the store, driving slowly. The car was parked outside of camera view, but Clemens was allegedly seen walking into the store just before the robbery. Afterward, he allegedly left in the Escalade.

It was ultimately discovered that Clemens was on state parole for violent crimes and his parole agent was able to identify him for police, the complaint reads.

Clemens was taken into custody with what they called “minimal effort.”

He was arraigned on Dec. 22. Bail was set at $500,000. He’s currently in Blair County Prison.