STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police have released new details about a stabbing in State College where a man had to be flown to the hospital.

Marvin Williams, 36, of State College, was charged for the stabbing that stemmed from a fight that took place at a gas station and resulted in man receiving three deep wounds, according to the charges filed by State College police.

Marvin Williams, 36, via Centre County Prison

At about 11:10 p.m. police were called to the Unimart at the 1200 block of South Atherton for a report of a man who was stabbed. Police said that they arrived and found a man covered in blood with three deep cuts on his left shoulder, chest, and hand.

EMS quickly arrived to assist in rendering aid to the man and then he was flown to UPMC Altoona.

He told police that Williams stabbed him. According to the complaint, police know that Williams and the man have a past of previous conflicts.

A worker from the gas station told police that she was able to see the argument but didn’t see that anyone was stabbed. Police were told that she saw a group of men that she recognized because they come to the store often, however she didn’t know their names. She provided police a description of the men and said they left in a red four-door sedan, the complaint reads.

Police put out a notice to other departments for the group and vehicle. Officers then went to Williams’ residence along South Pugh Street and saw a Black SUV pull into his driveway, followed by the sedan, police said.

When police saw Williams in the back of the sedan, they got out and started to walk towards him, displaying their “duty weapon,” while they shouted at him to get out. Police said he put a can of beer on the floorboard and was taken into custody.

Police drove to a parking lot near the gas station and went to go get the employee who said “without a doubt” Williams was involved, according to the complaint. Police then called the owner of the gas station who let them go over surveillance video of the incident.

Police said they saw the two men arguing and two others that were trying to break them apart. On camera, police saw a fight break out between Williams and the man, but it continued off camera. When the group of men came back onto video, police saw the man bleeding while the others took off.

Back at the station, police spoke with Williams who said that they saw the man while they were driving and pulled over into the station to talk. Williams claimed that a fight then broke out between them and that they just punched each other, and no knife was used, according to the complaint.

Williams faces felony aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury, and two other misdemeanor charges.

Williams is currently lodged in Centre County prison with bail set at $50,000 while he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5.