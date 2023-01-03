ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new director has been appointed at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Tuesday Dr. Derek Coughenour, PT, DPT, MPM, CLD, VHA-CM, will be the director of the medical center. Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 Director Timothy Liezert said Dr. Coughenour will provide honorable and consistent leadership.

Dr. Derek Coughenour, newly appointed director of the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Coughenour to his new role,” Liezert said. “I am confident that he will provide honorable and consistent leadership for our dedicated team in Altoona.”

According to the VA, Dr. Coughenour is the associate director at the James E. Van Zandt VAMC and recently completed a detail as the interim deputy director at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia. He also brings over 18 years of healthcare management and leadership experience in the VA.

The medical center’s previous director, Ms. Sigrid Andrew, retired in July 2022.