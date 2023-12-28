SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) ― One of the largest distilleries in Pennsylvania, Ponfeigh Distillery, recently opened in Somerset County.

After 70 years, rye whiskey is being made and sold in Somerset County, reviving an old industry and unlocking forgotten history. The founder and whiskey maker, Maximilian Merrill, said he’s been wanting to share this history with the community.

“Somerset County produced more whiskey than many counties in Kentucky and Tennessee did, by leaps and bounds. As a result, a lot of people are reconnecting with their past and realizing that their grandfather or great uncle were part of these distilleries,” Merrill said.

This is currently the largest distillery in Pennsylvania, producing bottles of whiskey. The main significance here is the historical value and the ability to revive distilleries.

“Somerset County has a rich history of producing whiskey, particularly rye spirits, dating back to early colonial times. In fact, one in every five farmers in Somerset County owned a still, making it a predominant provider of whiskey spirits,” Merrill said.

This new manufacturing facility produces between 1,000 and 3,000 barrels annually. The facility not only produces whiskey but also offers entertainment such as live music.

“We have a bar area that is both indoor and outdoor, with food trucks and lounge service available outside. We also have music service available both inside and outside. In phase three, we will finish building an amphitheater that can accommodate large named bands and up to 2,000 people on our campus,” Merrill said.

The distillery will be completed by the beginning of summer 2024, but they are still offering tastings and selling bottles of their new product. More information on the distillery can be found on their website.