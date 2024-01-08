BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another Dollar General has just opened its doors in Blair County.

Dollar General, located at 4578 E Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Tyrone, is now open for business seven days a week.

In addition to the usual household essentials and food, the new Tyrone location includes the company’s new on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Tyrone store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

The store will employ six to 10 local workers, offering competitive wage and health insurance options, according to a press release.

The addition of the Tyrone store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.

Recently, Dollar General opened another Blair County store in Claysburg and Altoona.