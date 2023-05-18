CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Centre County will be running on Dunkin’ when the chain opens its new location.

Sometime in the summer, Dunkin’ will be opening at 479 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Centre Hall at the former First National Bank’s building, according to an email from a Dunkin’ spokesperson. Residents of the Penns Valley area will be able to grab a coffee on their morning commute or if they need a pick-me-up.

The bank closed in 2019 as part of a consolidation, making the people travel to Boalsburg to do their banking.

No exact opening date was given yet as work is still being done to get the building ready yet, and no details were given about how many people the spot will seat or if there will be a drive-thru. More information is expected to be released later.

Currently, in the county, there are four Dunkin’ locations. There are three Dunkin’s in State College and another one in Bellefonte.

Dunkin’ is headquartered in Massachusetts and has more than 8,500 restaurants in 41 states. In 2019, the company changed its name from Dunkin Donuts because of its motto “America runs on Dunkin” and how many of its customers refer to them as Dunkin’.