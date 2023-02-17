ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Is your car overdue for a needed car wash? ModWash in Altoona is officially open and offering daily customer-serviced-based car washes.

The shop offers three types of washes starting at $11. The options range from a basic wash to a wash that tackles the vehicle’s undercarriage area.

Anyone that comes to the wash gets free availability to the vacuums, towels, carpet cleaning tools, window cleaners and air fresheners.

“Our wash is also an eco-friendly wash. It’s different than other washes in the area because of our customer service element,” ModWash General Manager Jessica Yingling said. “We are always here trying to keep our customers happy. You can always find an attendant. You’re not left alone and to your own devices. We’re here to really be servants to the community.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The wash is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Business hours will extend to 8 p.m. during the warmer months.