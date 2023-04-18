ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St Marys Public Library is checking out more than just books with a new selection at the library.

But what exactly is this new selection? The Library of Things program is a collection of tools, household items, and devices that people can use.

“The Library of Things is more unusual objects that you would only use maybe once or twice a year if that maybe once or twice in a lifetime,” Library Director Leslie Swope said. “So instead of having somebody take the expense and buy it and then have to store it, the library purchases it so they can just check it out whenever it’s needed.”

This new Library of Things was an idea a while ago, but with limited storage at the library, they said it wasn’t able to be done. After renovations, the idea resurfaced and is now happening.

“You know, people are limited in where they can put things in their households. And it’s just nice if we have a community depository,” Swope said.

When items are taken you can keep them for up to a week.

“So we’re asking that they use it right away and bring it back, especially for things that are timely like that you might be using for like spring cleaning,” Swope said. “Also, they will be signing a waiver to make sure that they know that they would be financially responsible if they would break or lose the object. Then also that if they hurt themselves while using it because they used it improperly, the library is not responsible for that as well.”

The library is now asking for public input as to what items could be bought.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“So we’ve purchased maybe $1,000 worth of items for people to borrow. Then we’re asking for the community to let us know what they would actually want instead of us just kind of taking a blind idea of what they might be interested in,” Swope said.

The library will be taking suggestions for the rest of April. You can leave suggestions at the table located near the front of the building.