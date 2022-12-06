CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department (ED) is now open and treating patients.

The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.

“In emergency situations, people in our community do not have to travel far for high-quality healthcare,” President of Penn Highlands Clearfield, Bradley Chapman said.

Chapman also discussed the importance of being able to take care of patients close to home with the growth of outpatient services and investing in telemedicine.

“Taking care of our patients in their local community is key, we are a rural area so it’s really important to bring care and deliver it to home. We’ve done that, again maintaining all of our hospitals in our local communities that we represent,” Chapman said.

The Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now located on the first floor of the hospital and is accessed via Turnpike Avenue. In addition, for easier access, the ambulance entrance also is now on Turnpike Avenue.

The renovation includes a new Outpatient Registration area adjacent to the main lobby for greater privacy with convenient access to the Outpatient Laboratory Services

The Turnpike Cafe and Cottage Gift Shop, which are also part of the renovation, will open soon.

“This is a much anticipated day for this community,” said Mr. Chapman. “When people visit Penn Highlands Clearfield, they will receive care from the medical professionals they know and trust in a new modern environment.”

The Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department renovation project was part of the health system’s $180 million Master Facilities Plan to enhance access to critical services and advanced care for the residents of Pennsylvania.

The plan triggered eight major expansion and renovation projects to modernize, improve and expand upon the services offered to patients at Penn Highlands hospitals in Brookville, Clearfield, and DuBois as well as Penn Highlands Pinecrest Manor and the construction of a Community Medical Building in Clarion.

It also includes the construction of a new hospital in State College for which ground was broken this past spring. Other recent projects include a new Community Medical Building in Punxsutawney.