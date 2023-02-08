JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown non-profit organization Vision Together 2025 announced they have hired a new executive director.

Robert Forcey is slated to begin his new role on Monday, Feb. 13.

“I am excited to be entrusted with the leadership of Vision Together 2025,” Forcey said. “We

are going to be focusing on continuing to do good things in Johnstown. This will start with us

going back to our roots and reinvigorating our capture teams all with the goal of helping our

community grow and thrive.”

Vision 2025 according to their website is a collaborative organization bringing community resources and residents together to revitalize the greater Johnstown community.

Forcey’s hiring comes after the organization faced scrutiny over a proposal to bring up to 100 Afghanistan refugee families into Cambria County. Recently in December 2022, State Representative Frank Burns called for big changes in the nonprofit saying all elected officials and government employees should either step down or be removed from the 18-member board of directors.

At the time, Burns said Vision 2025 should be led by those who live in the city, with membership coming from each of its communities and not what he called “self-appointed community leaders.”