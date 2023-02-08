STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new gas station may be in the works for State College, and it would be taking over a vacant building that was once a Sunoco and is just across the street from another gas station.

Resham Dadra took over the lease of the former Greg’s Sunoco station located at 605 University Drive and has plans to open a new “fueling station/convenience store.” There was no word of what that business will be called, but according to documents that were presented during the State College Borough Council’s public meeting on Monday, a window will display an “APlus” logo, which is a convenience store chain operated by Sunoco.

Greg’s Sunoco closed in 2014 after its owner Greg Palazzari, was convicted for his involvement in a cocaine ring. The gas station was then auctioned off for $1 million.

Right next to the former Sunoco building is Snappy’s at 535 University Drive. Bellaire Avenue separates the two businesses.

There was no estimate for when the fueling station/convenience store would open, and the current building still needs work done. The inside needs multiple renovations done to it and the outside area needs improved landscape, lot space and lighting among other things. Dadra also wants to install a service garage, new windows, new doors, siding and ADA parking upgrades.

Dadra will also have to submit a traffic impact survey and make sure that the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection approves the fuel pumps that are still on the property.

As long as the conditions are met, the council is expected to move forward and approve a conditional use permit for Dadra at a meeting next month.