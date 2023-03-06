PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Region 12 for the Pennsylvania Partner in the Arts (PPA) serves Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties and now a new partner will be joining.

The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) announced on Friday, March 3 that they would be joining as a new partner.

CFA will work with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) to administer the Creative Sector Flex Fund and the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program.

These programs will enable Region 12 and the PCA to reach a wider audience by increasing access to funds for organizations and artists across the state, thereby increasing statewide audience exposure to arts activities.

What is the Creative Sector Flex Fund?

This new grant program for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is designed to address the changing needs of dynamic PA arts organizations with average annual revenues between $10,000 – $200,000.

This grant program incorporates the field’s current needs by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that ensure the most significant impact on their organizations and communities.

Eligible uses of grant funds include but are not limited to operating or programming expenditures. Grant applications will open on July 1 and are due by August 1.

What is the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program?

This program works to pair access to existing small business consulting services with financial resources of up to $2,000 for creative entrepreneurs who want to start their own small businesses.

“This partnership will allow the Community Foundation to make more organizations and artists in our region aware of these opportunities,” Mike Kane, Community Foundation president said. “We recognize that there is an amazing amount of arts activities in our region. In this partnership we hope to further support and enliven this activity for the benefit of the entire community.”

If you have any questions about CFA’s partnership with the program you can contact Emily Wood at ewood@cfalleghenies.org. Or you can visit the CFA website.