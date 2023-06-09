BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Hilton hotel is slated to come to Centre County in the coming years.

The building will be located on Benner Pike near Exit 78B of I-99 and is set to be built across from the Paradise Shopping Center, which recently gained a new GIANT grocery store in December 2022.

The State College company Hospitality Asset Management Company (HAMCO) is responsible for the new structure as part of its aim to bring new hotels to the Centre County area.

Edward Tubbs, Chief Operating Officer of HAMCO, said this addition is a part of the continued growth in the Bellefonte/State College market, not only within Penn State and athletics, but the economic development that is happening along I-99.

As a part of Hilton’s “Tru” collection, the hotel will have 97 rooms and will feature complimentary breakfast, expanded fitness centers and interactive lobby spaces.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2024, and the company hopes to open the hotel’s doors a year later.

The Hilton Tru is the third hotel construction project announced in Centre County area in the past month and the second Hilton-branded hotel coming.

HAMCO previously unveiled plans to transition a Quality Inn located on North Atherton Street to a Days Inn by Wyndham.

State College company Highland Holding Group also announced more details regarding plans for a State College Town Centre on the 200 block of South Allen Street during a May borough meeting. The proposed nine-story building includes a 160-room hotel.