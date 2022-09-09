CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is unveiling the new home for Hillel at Penn State: the Gutterman Family Center for Jewish Life.

The 15,000 square foot space at 180 S Garner Street in downtown State College, is a hub for Hillel’s meetings, study groups, and holiday celebrations.

“What I love here is the focus on student support and the commitment to create a vibrant religious and cultural community for those who want to come and participate,” said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi.

The Gutterman Family donated $3 million to the new center, which Penn State hopes will inspire their roughly 5,000 Jewish students to be proud of their heritage.

“Every staff member and student leader at Hillel you meet is devoted to the community and eager to give other students outlets to use Hillel in any ways that are valuable to them,” said Emily Rosen, campus engagement fellow and president of mentorship for Hillel at Penn State.

Hillel was founded at Penn State in 1936.

“There’s a tradition here of working with students, of working with local organizations to bring programming and events, not just to our students of the Jewish faith, but to everybody,” said Bendapudi.