BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two fan-favorite restaurants are set to take over the kitchen at Axemann Brewery in Centre County.

Marin Eats and Flo Bros. Fire Smoked Pizza will split the brewery’s kitchen space.

The brewery’s former in-house food partner, The Smokey Axe Grille, first opened in August 2022.

Its owners announced it would move out of the space in Axemann on Saturday, March 18, but the food isn’t going too far from the brewery.

“They are actually moving to a full-time food truck,” Axemann Brewery owner Rod Stahl said. “So, they are very excited about that. We had a great relationship with them, they did some really good food and we’re excited for them to come back here on occasion with their food truck.”

That food truck, Belle City Bites, will be stopping outside of the brewery on select days.

Marin Eats and Flo Bros. Fire Smoked Pizza are set to both officially begin serving food this Thursday, and Stahl said they will be open Wednesdays through Sunday after their opening.

Stahl said having two restaurants will give the brewery twice as many opportunities to serve visitors.

“It gives us a wider variety of food,” Stahl said. “Being able to go from pizza to sandwiches to fried food to even some special platters.”