PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new insurance agency is now open in downtown Punxsutawney.

Success Financial Solutions, LLC is a Pittsburgh-based independent full-service insurance & financial services firm. They’ve serving Western PA., West Virginia and Ohio with branch offices in Meyersdale Pa and now have one in Punxsutawney.

The cornerstone of the firm is retirement transition for retirees, wealth planning and financial management services for all ages. The agency’s focus is pre-retirement asset accumulation and post-retirement asset preservation. They provide Medicare Supplements, Advantage Plans, Annuities, Life Insurance, Post Hospital Recovery Care Insurance, and other ancillary solutions.

“There are not many companies out there that do what we do, we have a sort of model where it’s a one-stop shop,” Reggie Weaver, Regional Sale Manager of Success Financial Solutions, said. “And what we’re able to do in a small community like this, not many people know who to go to.”

American Senior Benefits (ASB) and Success Financial Solutions (SFS). ASB is a National Marketing Company with approximately 70 Regional offices with 1,300 insurance advisors and is the marketing arm of the retirement transition division of Success Financial Solutions. ASB provides a vast array of highly competitive products and marketing tools. The Region is currently made up of Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, South East Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia with future opportunities in Pittsburgh, Erie, Scranton, and Philly (King of Prussia). The company is on the way to becoming one of the leading organizations in the nation for ASB.