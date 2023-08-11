CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Jersey man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in June for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office.

David De Jesus, 46, was sentenced to 60 days to 23 1/2 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility on count 5, false imprisonment. He’ll also serve one year of concurrent probation on count 4, furnishing alcohol to minors.

In 2022, De Jesus was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and supplying her with alcohol while he was at the Ramada Inn for a wrestling tournament, according to the State College Police Department.

Police said that De Jesus was drinking alcohol by the pool and gave some to the girl, but told her to keep it a secret.

The girl told police that De Jesus gave her a beer from his room and began asking “weird questions,” according to the police reports. The girl said De Jesus kept asking her age, to which she replied 14, but he kept repeating that she was 18.

After being assaulted, police said the teen ran into De Jesus’s hotel bathroom and that he tried calming her down by telling her to keep drinking and not to tell anyone.

De Jesus was charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor along with a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16, indecent assault without consent of another and selling and finishing liquor to a minor.