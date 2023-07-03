JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An espresso machine and a dream. That’s how the idea for one mobile coffee shop in Brookville came to be.

For some people, a cup of coffee is needed to start the day. For Owner Jasonna Hockinson a love for coffee has now turned into her everyday life with her mobile coffee shop called Grounded Brewings LLC.

When Hockinson was getting coffee regularly she noticed it got expensive. This is when she decided she needed to save money and began making coffee at home. She would watch videos and recreate recipes. This quickly became a hobby and the purchase of an expresso machine sparked interest in starting a business.

“Maybe other people would like it and I wouldn’t mind doing this because I like serving,” Hocksinson said.

The process took over a year, Hockinson and her father bought and renovated her trailer and now she is rolling around the region.

“It was very relieving because it was so stressful, I was so stressed for the last couple of months until I finally got the inspection done. But it’s been awesome finishing it, It’s surreal almost,” Hockinson said.

Right now her coffee shop is mobile but someday she hopes to open her own shop. She also hopes to stay local and partner with businesses. She has already partnered with the Queen of Tarts, a bakery and seasonal tarts shop in DuBois.

“Right now I just go to different local businesses setting up. I just paired up with Queen of Tarts. Any time I go anywhere, I would like to have pastries and stuff like that from her or from any other local place. I love the idea of staying local,” Hockinson said.

Before owning a mobile coffee shop, Hockinson worked as a bartender, server and she waited tables. There she could be creative with some of the items she made, but now she has full control and the aspect of art is just one of the reasons she opened.

“Giving people something and they say that’s awesome. That reaction is the best thing I could probably ever ask for from somebody. The art side of it is probably one of my favorite parts, I like creating art that way people can actually like and enjoy it,” Hockinson said.

And the menu is full of coffee recipes as well as refreshers and more. The staple of the menu is Josonna’s choice. A vanilla oat milk latte with caramel drizzle. This is something Hockinson has made every day since purchasing her espresso machine.

To catch Grounded Brewings LLC, you can find a list of where it will be on their Facebook page and Instagram.