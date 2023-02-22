CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County non-profit is bringing hope and trying help those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. It’s a rising problem across the nation and in local communities.

Fresh Beginning, is a group providing a way for children, adolescents, and adults that are struggling with mental health and addiction to get the help they need. Officials gathered for the ribbon cutting of the new business on Wednesday, Feb. 22. But many of them say today’s problems are caused by stress.

The non-profit provides experienced care including individual counseling, group therapy, and arranging treatment. Services are offered to school-aged children up through adults. Fresh Beginning also gives counseling coordination, information, and referral assistance.

“People are very stressed, mental health issues, wellness issues all of that assistance is not taboo anymore,” Keith Miller Director of the Healthcare Program at Fresh Beginning said. “It’s important that we address these issues, happiness is key.”

Officials say Fresh Beginning can help people that may be hesitant to ask for help to come forward and receive care.

“I think the way this program is being administered really is trying to take the stigma off of reaching out for help,” U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson said. “None of us hesitate when we have a physical ailment and if we’re dealing with something emotionally we shouldn’t hesitate to get the right professional help as well.”

With a drug epidemic in the region, Fresh Beginning can bring hope to someone who may not see it.

“Something that we really want to stand out for is that this is a place of acceptance regardless of any past or underlying issue that a person might have this is a place of acceptance and a place of safety,” Barbara Kephart the Clinical Supervisor and Clinical Director of Fresh Beginning said.

Alongside stress, other problems that the group highlighter were the usage of opioids and Fentanyl. Overdoses and drug abuse are causing hardships for families across the nation.

“Specifically when you look at opioids, Fentanyl that has come across the border and quite frankly it’s in every congressional district and it’s taking lives and ruining families and ruining futures,” Thompson said.

Officials say that solving the drug problem is a team effort. An effort many organizations in the county will be joining with Fresh Beginning to create a safer and drug-free community.