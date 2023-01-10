CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A third office location is slated to open for State Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) after he already opened up two other locations in December.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Kephart will open his new satellite office location along 300 Lingle Street in Osceola Mills, and it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“A great number of constituents use this office, including some from the Philipsburg area,” Kephart said. “My staff and I look forward to seeing and serving our friends and neighbors in the area.”

The Osceola Mills location is the second Clearfield office Kephart has opened since his term began Dec. 1. He also has one opened up in Cambria County as well. All of Kephart’s offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 because of the federal holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kephart serves the 73rd Legislative District, which consists of numerous Clearfield and Cambria County municipalities.