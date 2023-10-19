BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Blair County Courts are informing jurors scheduled for jury selection of a parking change for Monday.

Jurors in Blair County are scheduled for jury selection on Monday, Oct. 23 are asked to park in the parking garage at the Blair County Convention Center, which is located at One Convention Center Boulevard.

Jurors will then be shuttled by bus from the convention center to the courthouse, beginning 30 minutes before their designated report time and will be shuttled back as they are excused jury duty for the day.

Jurors should avoid meter or permit-only spaces around the courthouse.

