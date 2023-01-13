STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — New parking restrictions may be coming to Ferguson Township, here’s why and how it might affect you.

The board of Supervisors is actively considering adding no parking areas on Butz Street. If approved, the below parking restriction will be put into place.

No parking anytime on the east side of North Butz Street from College Avenue to the northern terminus.

No parking for a distance of 50 feet north of College Avenue and from Grass Alley to the northern terminus on the west side.

Two-hour parking on the west side of North Butz from a point 50 feet north of College Avenue to Grass Alley.

No parking on the west side of South Butz Street between College Avenue and Calder Alley. East side of South Butz Street, no parking for a distance of 50 feet south of College Avenue.

Two-hour parking on the east side of North Butz from a point 50 feet south of College Avenue to Calder Alley.

The board is looking at possibly adding these no-parking areas as the new six-story apartment building, Haus State College, is set to open in the fall.