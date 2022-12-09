CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — People who wish to pursue a career in nursing now have a new option in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania.

Penn Highlands Healthcare and Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI) entered into a partnership to provide tuition, clinical rotations and employment agreements to students entering CPI’s licensed practical nursing program.

Upon completion of the program, graduates will have the option of working at one of the many Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals, outpatient facilities, and physician practices in the 26 counties served by the health system.

The partnership is intended to address a regional shortage in nursing.

According to the agreement, Penn Highlands will provide up to $20,000 in educational funding while the student attends the one-year program. In exchange, qualified students enrolled in CPI’s LPN program will sign an employment agreement that includes a full-time benefits package with the health system.

“We are very excited to partner with Penn Highlands Healthcare and their regional network of care facilities,” Todd Taylor, Vice President of Post-Secondary Education at CPI said. “The new Penn Highlands scholarship for CPI nursing students is an example of the out-of-the-box thinking needed to grow the pipeline of students to meet today’s extreme skilled workforce shortage.”

Heather Franci, MBHA, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare and service line director for The Heart Center, The Lung Center, Brain & Spine and Oncology Services, shares Mr. Taylor’s enthusiasm.

“CPI has a reputation for effectively preparing students to enter the workforce and their long-term career success,” Franci said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for CPI students seeking careers in nursing and it will prove beneficial for our health system. The students will receive an excellent education from one of the region’s best career schools along with a seamless transition into the workforce and we will gain highly qualified nurses.”

According to Taylor, in addition to the Penn Highlands tuition funding, eligible practical nursing students may qualify for grant funding of more than $10,000 to help with school-related expenses, such as transportation, gas, childcare, housing and more.

“This is really a game-changing opportunity for students who want to go to school and start a career as a practical nurse,” Taylor said. “CPI looks forward to working closely with Penn Highlands Healthcare as we grow our campus and expand our health-related degree programs.”

To qualify for the program, students must enroll in the LPN program at CPI. Once accepted into the program, they will then be directed to a member of the Human Resources staff at Penn Highlands to review the scholarship guidelines and complete the application.

For more information, contact Todd Taylor at ttaylor@cpi.edu or 814-359-2793 ext. 217.