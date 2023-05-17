STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details are being revealed for a planned shopping and dining tower in downtown State College.

The proposed Town Centre Redevelopment Project has been in the works since 2015.

A preliminary design plan shows sketches of the building on the 200 block of South Allen Street. The project would consolidate three lots behind the Jeramar Building into a nine-story building.

The plan details a 160-room hotel, retail spaces and a restaurant/bar with outdoor dining. A final land development plan must be approved before any construction on the building can begin.

The plan was discussed at a borough Design Review Board meeting on May 16. It will be formally heard on Thursday, May 18, at the Planning Commission’s meeting. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in the Municipal Building starting at 7:00 p.m.