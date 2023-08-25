CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another portion of the C & I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail Loop has been completed.

The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority (CCCRA), project partners and local officials celebrated the completion of the 3-mile section with a trail dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, August 25 at 3 p.m. This newest portion is the next to last step in completing the continuous loop of the rail trail. It’s the 5th addition to the C & I Extension thus far, leaving only one section left to fund and construct before completing a full 32-mile loop of rail trail.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be one step closer to closing our 32-mile looped rail trail, which would be the second in the country and the first on this side of the United States, right here in Pennsylvania,” CCCRA Executive Director, Cliff Kitner said.

Trail users can now visit the new 3-mile portion of the trail, which begins at Beulah Road in Nanty Glo, and ends at Springfield Street. Funding was provided by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA).

With only 1.5 miles left to fund and construct, the Ghost Town Trail will very soon become the first looped rail trail in the United States, east of Oregon. Trail users will be able to utilize the entire C & I Extension, along with the Ghost Town Trail from Nanty Glo to Vintondale, to enjoy a 32-mile continuous trail experience.

Grant writing efforts have been underway by CCCRA staff, hoping to soon secure the final $5.2 million in funding needed to close the gap. Authority officials say that the higher cost of this project will be due to the need of two pedestrian bridges and a culvert. DCNR has recently awarded $1 million toward these efforts,