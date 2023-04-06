CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois now has a Substance Use Disorder Care Coordinator Program for Pregnant Women with Substance Use Disorder (SUD).

SUD is a behavioral health disorder that affects the person’s brain and behavior, leading to the inability to control their use of substances. These substances may be prescribed or not prescribed, obtained on the street, and can include alcohol, opioids and other substances.

The Penn Highlands Substance Use Disorder Care Coordinator program offers a continuum of care to the mother and baby from pregnancy to postpartum. Women are referred to the program by their obstetrician’s office if they are admitted to a substance abuse program following a positive drug screen or through community referrals including Drug and Alcohol.

“I follow the mothers through the entire pregnancy. Moms in the program face many barriers and I try to meet them where it is most convenient for them, whether it is in a physician’s office or a playground,” Shannon Gill, RN, Penn Highlands Healthcare SUD Pregnancy-Postpartum Care Coordinator said. “Mothers in this program are like any other mother, anxious and wanting to learn everything they can to have a healthy baby and to be able to care for their baby.”

According to research conducted by the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University, there has been a dramatic and disproportional rise in opioid-related complications among rural pregnant women and their infants.

Use of illicit drugs, misuse of prescription drugs and ongoing use of prescribed opioids and alcohol during pregnancy can present significant health risks to the mother and baby. According to the CDC, opioid use during pregnancy can result in preterm birth, stillbirth, death of the mother during or within one year of the end of pregnancy, and if exposed to opioids, Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS).

“In Northwestern/Central Pennsylvania, we are definitely seeing an increase in Substance Exposed Newborns (SENs) with the potential to be born with NOWS,” Gill said.

NOWS is a group of withdrawal symptoms that most commonly occur in newborns exposed to substances in the womb. Substance Exposed Newborns (SENs) symptoms of withdrawal most often are present within 72 hours of birth. Some of the more common withdrawal symptoms include tremors or shakes, difficulty consoling, difficulty sleeping, difficulty eating, tight muscle tone and breathing too fast or too slowly.

Gill provides information to the mothers on what to expect when they deliver. After a mother delivers her baby, Shannon visits the mother and baby in the hospital. Her goal is to help mothers transition from pregnancy to postpartum successfully.

Some of the babies are born with withdrawal symptoms that are mild and do not require help to withdraw and can be discharged from the hospital with their mothers. Other babies may have more difficulty tolerating the withdrawal symptoms and require additional care. These babies are admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Penn Highlands DuBois.

“I hope that women aren’t afraid to reach out, we’re here to support people. My whole role is to provide support and education and it’s really important to build that relationship with the woman so that’s why I try and start early in the pregnancy. My goal is to relieve as many fears as I can so that they’re not nervous about what could happen when they come to the NICU or when they come in to deliver,” Gill said.

Gill provides follow-up care with the mothers and babies after each delivery and up to a year postpartum via emails, texts, video chats and home visits. She estimates that 60 to 70% of her efforts involve prenatal care and 30 to 40% of her time is devoted to postpartum follow-up.

Currently, Gill is following 30 patients in the program ranging in age from their late teens to mid-30s. She tries to attend every mother’s prenatal appointment and often travels between DuBois, Clearfield, Punxsutawney and St. Marys.

