STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new resource is coming to help Penn State student athletes reach even more businesses that want to use their name, image and likeness (NIL).

The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County (CBICC) is teaming up with the preferred NIL collective of Penn State, Success With Honor (SWH). The two entities joined up after the NCAA decided last year that student athletes can profit from their NIL.

The new platform is designed to use student athlete influencers from the university and connect them with businesses and organizations that want to promote their products or boost their brand.

“Penn State is looking to NIL to help the university compete at the level it has always competed on, but the university also wants to make sure its student athletes are engaging in NIL activities, the Penn State way – with quality, integrity and honesty,” said CEO of Student Athlete NIL Jason Belzer. “Success With Honor strives to set the national standard of NIL excellence.”

The CBICC and SWH created a tiered-NIL subscription model that will help the participating businesses and organizations reach audiences through social media, in-person appearances and even commercial endorsements. A representative from SWH will directly work with the businesses to determine which athletes they can chose, the content they can endorse and needs.

CBICC President and CEO Greg Scott believes that they need to continue to help grow NIL efforts for the university.

“The CBICC believes it is vital to support and elevate NIL-outreach efforts on behalf of Penn State’s student athletes,” Scott said. “The university is Centre County’s top employer and driver of the local economy – when Penn State succeeds, we all succeed.”

Businesses in Centre County and across Pennsylvania, such as Snap Custom Pizza and Geisinger, are already apart of the new program.

The Success With Honor is a non-profit organization that was created in March 2022 by notable alumni and works with all 850 Penn State student athletes in order to help them with their NIL opportunities while maintaining success in their academic and athletic careers.