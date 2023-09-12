CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, a new program is coming soon for individuals with diabetes.

Older adults living with diabetes are invited to take part in the Diabetes Self-Management Program hosted by Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) this fall.

Offered as part of the MRAAA Health and Wellness Initiative, this free, six-week Diabetes Self-Management program is scheduled for 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday beginning Oct. 4, and ending Nov. 8, 2023, at the MRAAA administrative offices at 116 South 2nd Street, Clearfield.

“The program is shown to work to help people to not only manage the disease and live a higher quality of life, but also learn how to deal with issues such as stress management, nutrition, exercise programs and things of that nature,” Director of Development Bobbie McBurney-Johsnon said.

This program teaches practical skills for managing diabetes while building confidence. Symptoms of diabetes are explored, as well as appropriate exercises, healthy eating, appropriate use of medication, and more. The impact this disease has on the lives and emotions of those living with diabetes, as well as appropriate coping strategies, will also be examined.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To register, call 814-765-2696 by Sept. 29, and ask for Connie. Class size is limited. For information on other Health and Wellness programs offered by MRAAA, visit the link here.