ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona’s new chancellor, Dr. Ron Darbeau, joined WTAJ News Tuesday morning to outline his vision of the future for the university.

Darbeau took the helm on Jan. 3 after working as vice president for Faculty Affairs and Academic Operations at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. He said he has a deep affection for higher education and was “pulled by the need to give back” when deciding to come to Penn State Altoona.

He added, “My predecessor, Lori Bechtel-Wherry did an excellent job, I think, assembling what I call a ‘toolkit’ of really great opportunities for Penn State Altoona. And I was really just intoxicated by the possibility of growth of the institution.”

In terms of growth, Darbeau said the institution is working on several new initiatives that he believes will make students want to consider Penn State Altoona. This includes technology infrastructure improvements, new methods of teaching and student-centered programming, according to Darbeau.

One of the initiatives he outlined was the “One to One Initiative.” He said this plan would put mobile digital technology in the hands of students in the form of Apple iPads by the Fall of 2024.

Darbeau detailed, “It bridges the digital divide and it also gives us the opportunity to lower the cost of textbooks because students can download e-books and open affordable educational resources, download those and therefore reduce the cost of textbooks significantly.”

Universities across the nation are facing difficulties, including lower enrollment. In Pennsylvania alone, enrollment for four-year public inverses dropped 4.1% between 2021 and 2022, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

According to research at Penn State, enrollment at Penn State Altoona has declined every year since 2018.

Darbeau comes from the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania which formed after the merger of six state schools into two larger universities. This was done in an effort to better be able to address financial and enrollment issues as whole.

Darbeau believes that Penn State University is already equipped to handle such challenges. The university, comprised of 20 commonwealth campuses, already operates as one large piece. He said, “The whole is able to support the smaller pieces and the smaller pieces are able to support the whole.”

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi recently addressed the financial situation the university is in. She expressed concern and said swift action is needed to reduce expenses. When asked about the concerns, Darbeau praised the work of Bendapudi and said, “It’s less of a conversation of a lack of optimism than it is a sense of more realism.”

He continued, “In terms of impact at Penn State Altoona, we are, as I said, looking at greater efficiencies. Making sure that we’re being appropriate with the way we’re managing both our revenue as well as our expenditures. And this is just typical best practice.”

Darbeau expressed excitement about Penn State Altoona’s future. He pointed to the new initiatives, internationally renowned faculty, and unique programs like railway transportation engineering program as reasons why students and parents should look at the university for their higher education.

He said, “If you’re looking for a place that is happening and that will do excellent by our young people in terms of providing them opportunities to grow and to excel, look no further than Penn State Altoona.”

The full interview with Dr. Ron Darbeau can be found in the video above.