BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant in Altoona opened it’s doors to the community on Thursday.

LIFeSTYLE ALTUS, located at 601 7th Avenue, is an Italian brewpub that exclusively serves Wild Brewing Co. beer and casual Italian cuisine. Two brothers, Stefano and Davide Ferrari, owners of the LIFeSTYLE brand, partnered will Bill Pratt and Mark Moschella in purchasing the brewery.

“It’s about the experience of dining and so often times that gets overlooked in our fast-paced lives, so it gives us a chance to come here spend two to two and a half hours having a drink in our lounge before dinner then moving to a table and enjoy it course by course,” Todd Spitzer, general manager, said.

The LIFeSTYLE brand has two other restaurants, both in Bedford. Each restaurant has their own variety of food and drinks that are available to the public.

For more information on LIFeSTYLE ALTUS as well as the other restaurants, visit their website.