CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Riverwalk in Downtown Clearfield has a new restaurant to check out and there’s a little something for everyone.

The Dented Keg is located at 139 W Market St, Clearfield, PA 16830 and they are open seven days a week, Sunday-Monday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Dented Keg Brewing Company features 12 in-house brewed beers and a packed food menu.

“So our focus is really getting something unique where you can come in, bring your family, you’re comfortable there or if you just want to come in for beers. But beers aren’t for everyone so we like to do the craft cocktails and wine that way we’re really just more of a family environment,” Business Operations Manager Dented Keg Gareth Poe said.

Part of the Dented Keg’s food menu has a twist on a popular meal.

“I mean yes it’s a cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles but we’re doing everything a little bit different. Making everything fresh ourselves and then instead of just a plain regular orange cheddar, we’re doing a nice sharp white cheddar instead.” Poe said.

When visiting last year, owners and management knew along the river was the place to be.

“I mean it was really kind of a different process just because you know a few hours away from our first location. So whenever we first came and visited in October of last year, we really looked at the place, and we loved it. And we said ok we can make this happen, we can make it work.” Poe said.

When hiring staff Poe said he ran into some issues in training them and getting them prepared on such short notice of the opening.

Still, in the end, he wanted to create a welcoming environment for both customers and staff.

“I have staff that some of them drive 30-45 minutes to get here because whenever I was meeting with everybody we wanted to provide a culture for our staff that was more welcoming, more comfortable, things like that,” Poe said.

The business is also very excited about the future as well as community involvement.

“Oh absolutely, so we actually have exclusive rights to the event area upstairs so we do a lot of big banquets up there. We want to do outdoor concert series in the summer when it’s nice, we love to do little festivals, special beer releases, and pairings, and lots of fun things like that,” Poe said.