ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re looking to read more books in the new year, you may consider taking advantage of the Altoona Area Public Library’s “Booktender” program.

Those interested can fill out a quick form on their website and be matched within two days with a bundle of books that the staff picked especially for them.

“The library saw a real need, that people love the personal shopper idea of, you know, putting a request in online, having someone select your things for you and having them miraculously appear at your door,” Library Executive Director Jennifer Knisely said. “Or being able to pick those things up curbside.”

Those who fill out the form can expect a small selection of books based on their answers to the form, including which genres and topics they like to read about. The form also includes a section where you can include any special requests you have for the books you wish to pick up.

The program has been active now for a few months and so far, they’ve received positive feedback.

“One of our regular patrons decided to try it out for us,” Rachel Mabb, the public services director of the library said. “And so, we already kind of knew what he was interested in. But we took a gamble to see maybe he hasn’t read it. He loved it.”

“It offers a factor of convenience for people who maybe don’t have the time to come in and browse for the items that they would like to check out,” Knisely said. “So they can just at their convenience go online, fill out a very simple form and the library staff can be their own personal book tenders.”

Whether you are looking for fiction or nonfiction, hardcover or audiobooks, their staff will be able to prepare the selections for you.

“I still feel like we need to get the word out,” Knisely added. “Especially this time of year where everybody is very, very busy I think that this could really be a nice service for people to take advantage of.”