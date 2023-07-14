ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A faith-based organization committed to assisting underprivileged neighborhoods has some exciting new renovations and programs.

The Nehemiah Project, in what used to be the Wright Elementary School, already has services and activities on the first two floors, and it’s time for a new project on the third.

The Hub for Health and Wholeness will specifically help adults in Altoona and beyond with classes and activities.

Executive Director Heather Manges said they’ll have classes for personal growth, healing, handling finances and more.

“A lot of times what happens is when people experience trauma, they go to a counter for comforts, that’s your drug addictions, things like that,” Manges said. “So we want to be able to help them see they don’t have to go to those fake comforts.”

The $200,000 renovations — for the size of about five single-family homes — are funded entirely by donations and include new ceilings, floors, paint and more.

The Nehemiah Project is getting help from TEAMeffort, a youth group all the way from Orange Park, FL, that comes to Altoona every year to assist with projects. Manges said the group painted all the walls on the third floor for free.

Also coming to the third floor is Reyn’s Room, a free-to-use sensory space for children with autism and their parents.

Manges said the ultimate goal is to have every resource people may need under one roof.

“They’re going to be able to just stay here in this building on the third floor, and they can say, ‘Oh, you need to know how to balance your finances? We have classes that we can help you with that,” Manges said. “You need personal growth, because you’re not really sure how to be a leadr of your own life? Let us help you with that.”

You can learn more about the Nehemiah Project and everything else they offer, including The Wright Place for Kids and their track club, at their next Awareness Night on Tuesday, August 8.