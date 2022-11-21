ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Homelessness is always a concern, especially in the winter months.

Family Services Incorporated in Altoona hopes that the opening of their new shelter will help to put an end to the problem in Blair County.

“This time of year it’s important for us to have as many beds available as possible,” Executive Director of Family Services Incorporated Lisa Hann sad. “When it’s twenty degrees outside people are cold and we’ve gotten calls about people who are now living on the streets and can we bring them in. And we can’t yet.”

Lisa says that the need for the new shelter on Branch Avenue is urgent. She says that they currently have 238 local people who are homeless in Blair County.

“Well, obviously there’s a need if there is two hundred and thirty-eight people on a waiting list. Plus we have people at our homeless shelter right now where we can house up to sixteen. And they are people from our area, they’re not from around other states, they’re from Blair County. They fell upon hard times, lost jobs, got laid off, and found themselves in a place where you or I could end up at any moment,” Hann added.

The facility will contain a full kitchen, bathroom and single and family rooms to better serve families. They originally hoped that the shelter would open in May, but have had to delay it.

“We got delayed because of shipping issues after Covid. We are hoping that we can open this up before the end of the year. We’ve got our supplies, we just need to tweak a few things and get that occupancy permit,” Hann added.