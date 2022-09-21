BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A storage unit business is making its way into Logan Township and it’s expected to be there completely by December.

Tony Biddle is building the lot and it’s expected to include 210 units of varying sizes. The storage units are going to be located off Amelia Avenue, just west of the Logan Town Centre.

Sizes that Biddle hopes to have by the end of construction the unit sizes will start at 5′ by 10′ and go up to 30′ by 12′.