CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no hiding the thousands of visitors who flock to Happy Valley for some of the country’s most anticipated college sporting events, but for the first time, we’re learning just how much money these visitors contribute to the local economy.

About $417,000,000 is generated in Centre County annually from sporting events. The statewide impact is $467,000,000.

“We knew going into the study that sports was a tremendous driver of our local economy,” Fritz Smith, President and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau said.

The Happy Valley Sports & Entertainment Alliance, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, and Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics partnered on this study, completed by Econsult Solutions, Inc.

They also found sporting events support 4,315 jobs with $133 million in employee compensation.

“This will give us a baseline of where the spending is at,” Smith said. “Hopefully in five years, we’ll be able to benchmark and say we generated X amount of millions of dollars of growth.”

Smith said that growth will come from all new sporting events and big-name entertainment acts.

Looking back at the pandemic when attendance at games was limited, Smith said spending for sports events was down about 65%. Now, however, he says spending is full speed ahead.

“Let’s put it this way, we’re back to pre-COVID levels of spending now,” Smith said. “Now the job is to grow.”