BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new app aimed at saving lives in Pennsylvania was introduced Wednesday during a press conference at the Blair County Convention Center.

In conjunction with suicide prevention month, the “Columbia Protocol App,” which was created by PS Solutions in Altoona, was first developed in 2018 and has already been making an impact in other states.

The free smartphone app asks users critical questions to help identify if they are a risk for suicide and then refers them to services they need.

The data from the app is available to county officials to identify areas where mental health struggles are most prevalent but users remain anonymous.

“We need to get everyone in our communities asking these questions,” Columbia Lighthouse Project Director Dr. Kelly Posner said. “Just think of how many lives we can save if every parent, police officer, teacher and neighbor downloaded and used this app.”

The developers of the app have emphasized that it’s user-friendly and easy to navigate. They hope that it will serve as a useful tool in the ongoing efforts to address this important public health issue.

For more information on the app click here.