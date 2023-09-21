CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Prison approved a new system they said will notify law enforcement and the public of emergencies like prisoner escapes in a more timely manner.

According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the newly adopted system involves a revised chain of communication procedure between multiple authorities. If an inmate at the prison were to escape, the warden would first notify the prison board and the county emergency services director or 911.

The warden will then contact the district attorney to relay all information regarding the escapee and more quickly produce a press release to inform the public. The county emergency services and/or 911 will then take over any further public notifications.

The chain of communication has also been altered for when a death occurs at the prison. This now involves the warden first alerting the district attorney who will then notify the prison board. The warden will then inform the next of kin.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This new system comes after two inmates escaped from the prison earlier this year. Authorities said a new system was needed to ensure the safety of Clearfield County residents.