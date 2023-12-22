STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center launched new technology that is designed for early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the country.

“The robotic bronchoscopy is a system that is designed to help us drive an endoscope, to get down into a patient’s lungs and obtain biopsies that we can help diagnose what’s going on in their lungs,” Director Of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Dr. Gregory Ruff said.

The technology from Noah Medical is called The Galaxy System. Dr. Ruff said it was implemented at Mount Nittany in October.

“We were the seventh hospital in the country actually to get this,” Dr. Ruff said. “Over the last ten cases that we did, our success rate is about 90%.”

When diagnosing lung cancer, Dr. Ruff said time is everything.

“Traditionally lung cancer has been diagnosed at what we call later stages or extensive stages, meaning, we haven’t had a good way to pick it up asymptomatically, or have a good screening tool in place” Dr. Ruff said. “So, we’ve had to wait until patients had symptoms and once they have symptoms, the disease is usually at an advanced state.”

Dr. Ruff said this leaves therapies designed to control, rather than cure, cancer as the option for most patients.

The Galaxy System, however, allows the team to spot and treat pulmonary lesions and lung nodules at an earlier stage than they were able to do before, providing a diagnosis for patients as soon as possible.

“Anytime you can provide patients opportunity for cure, it’s a win for the patient,” Dr. Ruff said.

Lung cancer is the second most common form of cancer in the United States.