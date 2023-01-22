STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Newly renovated townhouses on Old Boalsburg Road in State College will soon be ready for occupants as officials hope they will provide affordable housing options for State College families.

Visitors and local officials stopped by for an open house even though occupants will not be allowed in until March. The project has been a collaborative effort by the State College Borough, Centre County, State College Community Trust and the Home Foundation.

“You know it’s not just affordable housing it’s affordable living, and that’s really important,” State College Mayor Ezra Nanes said. “Because it’s not just acquiring a house it’s the cost to live in the house that really matters over the long-term.”

All of the eight homes can house between two to six people, and are fully renovated with new furniture and energy-efficient appliances and heating systems.

“If you broadly think about our community and our goals, sustainability and inclusion are two really fundamental goals that we have,” Nanes said. “And this one really speaks to that. Because you have the energy efficiency, and you have the inclusive housing.”

“Most of them will be for households that are below the 60% of the area median income,” Executive Director of the Homes Foundation and Housing Traditions Morgan Wasikonis said. “And so, what that means is that people can live and be able to afford to work in state college.”

Wasikonis said that they loved the location of the townhouses because of their convenience.

“People could easily walk here, it’s close to schools, they want to be able to provide that kind of housing for people,” Wasikonis said.