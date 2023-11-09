JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everything comes at a price, and the price tag for a new storage facility in Cambria County is $30,000.

The Laurel Highlands Historical Village provides support for all veterans in the Laurel Highlands Region.

Their latest project, a new storage building will be used to house donations of food, clothing, electronics and any other items used or needed for the veterans. Local Amish residents are helping to build the facility.

It is located at 390 Rose Branch Street, in Johnstown.

“We do need the support of the community, even if it’s five dollars. We need to raise the money to cover the cost of the building, and that’s where we need the help of the community,” Ron Shawley, the Executive Director at Laurel Highlands Historical Village said.

If you wish to help the Laurel Highlands Historical Village, you can make checks payable to LHHV and mail them to the Secretary c/o Patti Defibaugh at 434 Locust Street, Roaring Spring, PA, 16673.