ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What doctors reportedly called ‘near-fatal’ injuries of a 9-day-old baby have led to the arrest of an Altoona man, investigators say.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Matthew Burket is facing felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges after Children, Youth & Family (CYF) took the baby to UPMC on Sept. 2, before it was sent to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh (CHOP).

During separate interviews, the baby’s mother and Burket, the father, both claimed to police that the infant hit its head on a table while being held by Burket after he tried to prevent another child from falling off of the table.

According to the affidavit, Altoona Police took both parents back to their home with a doll and used their body cams to record them each re-enacting how it happened.

Investigators, CYF and the District Attorney showed the footage to a doctor at CHOP who said the ‘near fatal’ injuries weren’t caused by that and there were likely three different blows to the infant’s head.

Police noted that the infant had bilateral skull fractures(one on each side), a torn frenulum (the skin connecting your upper lip to your gums), and hemorrhaging contusions in multiple areas of the brain, according to the complaint.

Roughly two weeks later, both parents called at different times to set up a meeting with investigators.

According to the affidavit, Burket said there was an argument and he was getting angry so he took the baby and went upstairs to get ready. He claimed he was holding the baby and dropped them on the metal strip between the bathroom and hallway but wasn’t sure if they hit their head.

On a separate day, the mother alleged that Burket had anger issues and would sometimes punch walls and damage things and has been physically abusive when angry. She also allegedly told them that she and Burket got into an argument the morning in question and he took the baby upstairs to get ready.

Investigators reported that Burket eventually admitted he had smoked meth while alone with the infant. Police say he also took responsibility for what happened to the infant and failed to seek medical help and never said a word to the mother about anything.

Burket is also facing more charges after police went to arrest him and had to hunt him down at a friend’s home where they say he was hiding in a small, cramped closet with a sheet covering the opening.

Police took Burket into custody without incident. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $200,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.