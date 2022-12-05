STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A proposed Nittany Mall Casino has been the center of a debate in State College for the past few months.

The State College community has been awaiting news of the next step in terms of approving or denying the proposed casino’s applications. Now the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will have a hearing for the proposal.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Dec 14 with a start time of 10 a.m. at the Strawberry Square Complex.

The hearing will be live-streamed on the PGCB website at 10 a.m. on December 14. The recording of the event will also be available at that same website location after the hearing.

The opposition to the casino comes from the effect that the casino would have on Penn State’s large student population, with many residents concerned about the effect online gambling has on the age group.

A petition to intervene was filed with PGCB on Friday, August 26. You can view the petition here.