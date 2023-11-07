BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community science program that focuses on innovative, hands-on science activities led by collaborations between Penn State faculty and students, high school teachers and students and community businesses and partners is set to take place in Bellefonte.

The annual Eberly College of Science Exploration-U event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Families from across Centre County and beyond are invited to attend the free community science night. This year’s event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bellefonte Area High School.

Exhibits that you’ll see at this years event include:

A slime science room

The PA KidWind wind tunnel

Materials science activities

A robotic arm from OriginLabs

There will be hands-on activities and demonstrations from the Science-U summer camps team, WPSU and Ozobots (a mathematics education student group), as well as volunteers from the MUSL lab (upper-arm movement science), Booker lab (enzymes) and Center for Language Science (language science).

The event also will feature a raffle with prizes donated from the community, a book donation table and an area for toddlers to play.

“Exploration-U is one of several annual events our Office of Science Outreach plans throughout the year to bring science experiences into our communities,” Teresa Diehl, associate dean for administration in the Eberly College of Science said. “This large-scale program rotates between local K-12 schools each year and is an excellent example of our college’s unique science outreach mission.”

You can find more information about the event here.