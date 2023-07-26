BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Blair County are invited to attend this year’s Night Out Against Crime.

The event will be held in Duncansvulle on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Antique Dept from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to Blair County Sheriff James Ott, the event gives community members a chance to form a partnership with local law enforcement and to heighten crime and drug prevention.

A parade on 3rd Avenue will open the event at 6 p.m. with a fireworks show to end the night at 9 p.m. Prizes will be given away during the event and a car show will take place throughout.

Local law enforcement, community support organizations and area business owners are also invited to participate by setting up a display and handing out information or by donating a prize.

There will also be various community and food vendors available.